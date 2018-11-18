Black Friday isn't just about retail: Here's where you can get travel deals

Hotels from Maine to Hawaii and beyond, will offer up room deals to travelers. Some may be tied to loyalty programs, so it may be a good time to consider signing up.

Maine's Kennebunkport Resort Collection (KRC) will offer gift card bonuses on Cyber Monday. Buy a $500 gift card and receive a $100 resort credit; buy a $200 gift card and receive a $25 resort credit.

Archer Hotel, with properties nationwide, plans a Cyber Monday deal of 25 percent off the best available rates — plus direct-book perks of drinks or breakfast for two. The sale runs from November 26 to December 3.

Arlo Hotels will offer 50 percent off stays (with no blackout dates) at its Solo and NoMad locations in New York City, with a portion of proceeds going to the Rainforest Alliance. The offer is valid from Black Friday through November 27, for stays through Labor Day 2019.

On Cyber Monday, Aqua-Aston Hospitality will be offering 25 percent off all 40 of its properties across the Hawaii islands, along with a number of mainland and Costa Rica resorts. RetailMeNot and Hotels.com have teamed up to offer some "Mystery Bookings" on Black Friday that offer 99 percent off.

All IHG properties around the globe will be part of a Cyber Week Sale, with discounts starting at 25 percent off the best available rate. IHG Rewards Club members get additional discounts starting at 3 percent: Book November 23 through November 30 for stays froom November 26 through March 31, 2019.

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is offering 25 percent off its Best Flexible Rates to IHG Reward Club member (free sign-up) from November 19 through November 30 for stays November 19 through March 31, 2019.

Separately, Millennium Hotels and Resorts will offer 25 percent off flexible rates at its 13 hotels across the United States. My Millennium loyalty club members will get an extra 5 percent off: Book November 21-27 for stays from November 21 through March 31, 2019.

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, more than 30 Myrtle beach-area properties will be offering deep discounts of up to 55 percent on stays that stretch through spring and summer 2019. Offers will be posted at the Visit Myrtle Beach website.

From November 22 through November 27, Provenance Hotels, with properties in Portland, Seattle/Tacoma, New Orleans and Nashville will be offering discounts of 40-50 percent off stays through February 2019. Between November 22 and November 26, Viceroy Hotel Group will offer discounts of up to 45 percent, as well as additional perks such as complimentary upgrades and resort credits.

And from November 23 through Monday, November 26, Pacifica Hotels will offer 40 percent off room rates at 34 beachside properties in California.

Keep an eye out for deals at individual hotels as well.

Walt Disney World adventure-seekers can nab 50 percent off the best available rates on two and three-bedroom suites at The Grove Resort & Spa Orlando. (Use code "Cyber" to book from Black Friday through Cyber Monday).

And from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego will offer rates starting at $99 for stays through January 15; add $100 drinking and dining credit to the first five reservations booked using the code "BF2018" on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. One guest will also win a complimentary two-day stay, redeemable in 2019 including breakfast, parking and VIP check-in.