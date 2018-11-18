British PM May says changing leadership will delay Brexit 

Last week, May said she had obtained enough support from her senior ministers for her draft Brexit deal to move forward. This came after she also received support from officials at the EU earlier in the week.

But her government came under pressure when a short flurry of ministers, including Brexit minister Dominic Raab, decided to resign from their positions in protest at her proposals. Raab, in a letter to the U.K leader, said he couldn't accept the deal after the promises the ruling Conservative Party made to the country in an election manifesto last year.

On Sunday, Raab told BBC in an interview that May's Brexit deal was totally flawed but she could still change course, Reuters reported.

He said he would back May if there was a confidence vote and that talk of a leadership challenge was distracting when the government should be focussed on delivering Brexit.

"I still think a deal could be done but it is very late in the day now and we need to change course," Raab told the BBC, adding that changes should be made before the deal is brought to parliament as lawmakers would not support it as it stands.

"It is very important to take the action now."

Sterling plunged to $1.2833 from around $1.2994 on Thursday, following news of Raab's resignation. The currency had a volatile week driven by uncertainties surrounding the fate of May's draft Brexit deal in the U.K. Parliament. The pound has since stabilized, and Friday morning had scrambled higher to $1.2807 versus the dollar. Further weakness in sterling is forecast however with uncertainties surrounding May's leadership.

However, May told Sky News that changing leadership will not make negotiations easier. She further added that U.K. should not reach a situation where Brexit is delayed or people try to stop it from happening.

May also said that a second referendum is not on the cards.

- CNBC's David Reid and Reuters contributed to this story.