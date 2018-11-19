Morning Brief

Apple stock lower | Nissan plans to oust chairman | Steve Carell portrays Amazon's Bezos

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower this morning as the Dow and S&P 500 try for a third straight day of gains at the beginning of this holiday-shortened trading week. The major averages are coming off sharp weekly losses. (CNBC)

* Cramer's game plan: Focus on opportunity as market awaits Fed, China news (CNBC)

Apple's (AAPL) stock was more than 1 percent lower in premarket after a Wall Street Journal report said the company is cutting production for the newest iPhone models. The paper said the decision to offer more models has made it difficult for suppliers.

* Tim Cook explains why Apple accepts billions from Google despite privacy concerns (CNBC)

Just one economic report is on the calendar for today, with the National Association of Home Builders set to release its November sentiment index at 10 a.m. ET. Consensus forecasts call for a reading of 67, down one point from October. (CNBC)

JD.com (JD) is the only company of note out with earnings this morning, while Agilent Technologies (A), Intuit (INTU), L Brands (LB), Pure Storage (PSTG), and Urban Outfitters (URBN) will release quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Republican Rick Scott appears to have defeated Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson in Florida, according to NBC News, after the state finished a sloppy recount marked by voter fraud accusations and conspiracy theories.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is donating $1.8 billion to his alma mater, Johns Hopkins University, amid speculation of a 2020 run. The university said that the gift is the largest ever to any education institution in the U.S. (AP)

Rain in the forecast could complicate search efforts for remains of victims of the devastating Northern California wildfire, which has killed at least 77 people. Up to 400 people fanned out yesterday to search the ash and rubble. (USA Today)

The CIA has concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, NBC News reported. NBC News was unable to confirm the agency's description of its confidence level.

Nissan said that its Chairman Carlos Ghosn is under investigation after he allegedly violated Japanese financial law. In a release today the firm said it has also been cooperating with the Japanese Public Prosecutor's Office. (CNBC)

Germany and other EU states told Britain today their draft Brexit agreement could not be renegoitated. British Prime Minister Theresa May is battling at home to keep the deal alive and push it through the British Parliament. (Reuters)

Walgreens (WBA) and CVS (CVS) were sued by the state of Florida, which accuses the nation's two biggest drugstore chains of not taking precautions to stop illegal sales of opioids. (AP)

The Wall Street Journal reported Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's new aggressive approach is causing unprecedented turmoil at the company, driving out several key executives and creating tensions with COO Sheryl Sandberg.

According a new poll, Americans have rising concerns with Silicon Valley's most popular products and a growing majority wants big social media companies regulated. It's also a rare topic that could unite Congress. (Axios)

STOCKS TO WATCH

PG&E Corp. (PCG) reported a second power outage on the morning of November 8, the day the deadly Camp Fire started in Northern California. The news came in a report filed with the California Public Utilities Commission. The company said it is cooperating with any investigations, with officials currently probing whether the utility's equipment caused the fire.

Boeing (BA) issued a statement saying it continually incorporates lessons learned from various incidents into its recommended procedures and airworthiness directives. The statement comes as investigators look into how Boeing responded to earlier warnings about malfunctioning flight control sensors like the one thought to be responsible in last month's crash of a Lion Air jet.

General Electric (GE) was warned by a consultant this past summer of corruption allegations against business partners in Iraq, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) has called off the sale of its European tissue business, according to the Financial Times, after offers came in below the company's $1.2 billion target price.

Big Lots (BIG) was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at Piper Jaffray, which said the discount retailer should be helped by a strong tax refund season in early 2019.

A merger between CBS (CBS) and Viacom (VIAB) could be announced in the next three to six months, according to the New York Post, with sources also saying a combination with Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) is possible. Strauss Zelnick is the CEO of the videogame maker as well as the CBS interim chairman.

Spotify (SPOT) and Pandora (P) are increasingly turning to podcasts to boost profits, according to the Wall Street Journal.

WATERCOOLER

Cleveland Browns General Manager John Dorsey denied a ESPN report that the team has discussed interviewing former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for the Browns' head coaching job. Rice is a longtime fan of the Browns. (Reuters)

Comedian Steve Carell portrayed Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos on "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend. In it, Carell explained the real reason why Amazon picked two headquarter locations: to troll and humiliate Trump. (The Verge)

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
BA
---
AMZN
---
SNAP
---
GOOGL
---
TLRY
---
K
---
HD
---
AAPL
---