Republican Rick Scott appears to have defeated Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson in Florida, according to NBC News, after the state finished a sloppy recount marked by voter fraud accusations and conspiracy theories.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is donating $1.8 billion to his alma mater, Johns Hopkins University, amid speculation of a 2020 run. The university said that the gift is the largest ever to any education institution in the U.S. (AP)

Rain in the forecast could complicate search efforts for remains of victims of the devastating Northern California wildfire, which has killed at least 77 people. Up to 400 people fanned out yesterday to search the ash and rubble. (USA Today)

The CIA has concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, NBC News reported. NBC News was unable to confirm the agency's description of its confidence level.

Nissan said that its Chairman Carlos Ghosn is under investigation after he allegedly violated Japanese financial law. In a release today the firm said it has also been cooperating with the Japanese Public Prosecutor's Office. (CNBC)

Germany and other EU states told Britain today their draft Brexit agreement could not be renegoitated. British Prime Minister Theresa May is battling at home to keep the deal alive and push it through the British Parliament. (Reuters)

Walgreens (WBA) and CVS (CVS) were sued by the state of Florida, which accuses the nation's two biggest drugstore chains of not taking precautions to stop illegal sales of opioids. (AP)

The Wall Street Journal reported Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's new aggressive approach is causing unprecedented turmoil at the company, driving out several key executives and creating tensions with COO Sheryl Sandberg.

According a new poll, Americans have rising concerns with Silicon Valley's most popular products and a growing majority wants big social media companies regulated. It's also a rare topic that could unite Congress. (Axios)