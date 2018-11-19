U.S. stock futures were slightly lower this morning as the Dow and S&P 500 try for a third straight day of gains at the beginning of this holiday-shortened trading week. The major averages are coming off sharp weekly losses. (CNBC)
Apple's (AAPL) stock was more than 1 percent lower in premarket after a Wall Street Journal report said the company is cutting production for the newest iPhone models. The paper said the decision to offer more models has made it difficult for suppliers.
Just one economic report is on the calendar for today, with the National Association of Home Builders set to release its November sentiment index at 10 a.m. ET. Consensus forecasts call for a reading of 67, down one point from October. (CNBC)
JD.com (JD) is the only company of note out with earnings this morning, while Agilent Technologies (A), Intuit (INTU), L Brands (LB), Pure Storage (PSTG), and Urban Outfitters (URBN) will release quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)