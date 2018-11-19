The Faber Report

Arconic buyout deal could be announced by mid-December, sources say

  • Several bidding groups have shown interest, including a group led by Apollo Global Management and a group including Blackstone, Carlyle and Onex.
  • Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has been pushing the company to explore a sale and is seen rolling its equity into any deal rather than selling it, sources tell CNBC.
Arconic could announce a deal on a leveraged buyout by mid-December, sources tell CNBC.

The aluminum products maker has been mulling offers, and the sources tell CNBC a deal is likely in a few weeks. Apollo Global Management reportedly offered $11 billion last month, while another bidding group including the buyout giants Blackstone, Carlyle and Onex have also been exploring a bid.

Arconic was spun out of Alcoa Corp. in 2016 and said earlier this year it would begin a strategy and portfolio review.

Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has been pushing the company to explore a sale. Elliott is expected to roll its equity in the company into the buyout, the sources told CNBC.

If a deal does come to fruition, it could be the largest leveraged buyout since the big buyout boom that preceded the financial crisis.

