Cramer's lightning round: Business at these two oil plays will improve in 2019   

Schlumberger Ltd.: "My charitable trust owns SLB and it owns BP because these have good yields and good balance sheets and I think that oil is not done. I was going back and forth with my colleague today and he said, 'Listen, you've got to be really careful. This is the twilight of fossil.' And that's what you're really seeing. I think BP and Schlumberger are going to have better 2019s than 2018s, particularly Schlumberger, but, boy, I seem to be the only person who feels that way right now."

Tyson Foods Inc.: "No, no. Tyson had a bad quarter. I'm sorry. Sell, sell, sell. They've got to get it together because millennials love protein."

Antero Resources Corp.: "We're recommending very, very few oil companies. One of the only ones I like is BP. Why? Because it yields about 6 percent and it just raised the dividend, so I'm not worried about whether it can pay it."

Lululemon Athletica Inc.: "Oh, boy, is this a controversial one. Because I think they're doing well, but I've got to tell you, high-multiple anything – including apparel – is being sold. I don't want to sell it. I don't want to sell it, but I'm trying to give you both sides of the story."

Talend SA: "Oh my god, there's a million other Talends out there. That's software. I mean, they're all getting crushed. I so want to just go buy the tape. I mean, Atlassian, symbol TEAM, … had a fantastic quarter. The stock's down 10 percent. I mean, what kind of market is this? It's awful."

Intuitive Surgical Inc.: "I'm with Intuitive Surgical and I say buy, buy, buy! We don't have to give up on everything in this market."