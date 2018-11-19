Don't make these 6 common mistakes and shop Cyber Monday right

Prep is an important strategy when there are this many sales happening. Scope out top advertised deals or coupons beforehand at your favorite retailers or check out a site like Best Black Friday, which has a pretty comprehensive listing.

For Amazon shopping in particular, Phil Dengler, head of editorial and content marketing for Best Black Friday, recommends checking out price tracker CamelCamelCamel to compare and make sure you're actually getting a good deal.

"Amazon is huge when it comes to Cyber Monday, and there is no better resource than CamelCamelCamel for quick historical price comparisons," Dengler tells CNBC Make It.