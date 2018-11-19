Find out if you're eligible for this tax-savings strategy in 2018

If you want to slash your 2018 tax bill, consider giving away some of your wealth.

This year marks the first under an overhaul of the tax code — and of traditional charitable giving.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act roughly doubled the standard deduction to $12,000 for singles and $24,000 for married couples who file jointly.

The new code also did away with personal exemptions and placed limits on certain itemized deductions, including a $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions.

These developments mean that fewer people are expected to itemize on their 2018 taxes.

Enter a strategy for filers who are just short of the new standard deduction: "Bunching" or lumping multiple years of charitable gifts so that you can beat the hurdle and itemize on your tax return.