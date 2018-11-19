Here's how much money it takes to be among the richest 50 percent of people worldwide

If you have just $4,210 to your name, you're better off than half of people around the globe.

That's according to the 2018 Global Wealth Report from Credit Suisse Research Institute, which also found that to be among the top 10 percent, you don't even need six figures: A net worth of $93,170 U.S. is enough to make you richer than 90 percent of people worldwide.

It takes significantly more to join the global 1 percent, Credit Suisse reports: a net worth of $871,320.

The institute defines net worth, or "wealth," as "the value of financial assets plus real assets (principally housing) owned by households, minus their debts."

These numbers reflect the extreme level of persistent wealth inequality. As Credit Suisse puts it, "While the bottom half of adults collectively owns less than 1 percent of total wealth, the richest decile (top 10 percent of adults) owns 85 percent of global wealth, and the top percentile alone accounts for almost half of all household wealth (47 percent)."

The United States continues to lead the pack in the world wealth hierarchy, with the most members of the top 1 percent global wealth group. The U.S. "currently accounts for 41 percent of the world's millionaires," Credit Suisse reports, and, "the number of UHNW individuals with wealth above USD 50 million is about four times that of the next country, China."

The average wealth per adult in the U.S. is $403,974, while the median wealth per adult is $61,667, significantly more than the net worth required to be among the global 50 percent.