Amazon stores every conversation you have with Alexa — here's how to delete them

If you own an Amazon Echo — or if you're planning to buy one as a holiday gift — you should know a bit about what sorts of private information it stores about you, and how to delete that info.

After all, the topic of Alexa and whether it's always listening may come up during the holiday. A judge recently ordered Amazon to hand over Alexa voice recordings in a murder case, for example, which may lead some people to believe the Echo can always hear what you're saying.

That's not true.

You could be forgiven for thinking otherwise, given some of the bizarre stories out there. For instance, earlier this year, an Alexa-enabled device recorded a conversation between a husband and wife, then sent it to one of the husband's phone contacts. But Amazon says that's because the device accidentally misheard part of the conversation as its wake word, "Alexa," then misinterpreted other sounds as a series of commands.

Even without the mistakes, Amazon does collect some information through Alexa. Here's what it grabs, and how you can delete some of that info.