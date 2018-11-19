This secret iPhone trick lets you turn your keyboard into a mouse cursor, and you'll love it

There's an Apple iPhone trick that people started talking about recently, and it's really useful for editing blocks of text after you begin typing.

Normally, if you're writing a long text message, entering a URL in a browser or typing out text in an email, you'd have to double tap an area of text and hold down to move your cursor to an area of text that you might want to edit. You're probably familiar with this tool, which brings up a tiny magnifying glass on the screen.

Now there's an easier way, and it allows you to move the cursor around a block of text like you would with a mouse. This is particularly useful since iPhones and iPads don't have a mouse at all.

To use it:

Start writing text in any app, whether it's Gmail, iMessage, Microsoft Word or anything else.

Hold down the keyboard on your iPhone or iPad.

The letters on your keyboard will vanish, and it'll turn into one large mouse-pad like mechanism, which lets you move your cursor all around a block of text.

It looks like this: