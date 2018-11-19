Netherlands bids to regain Grand Prix slot in Formula One calendar

A Formula One (F1) Grand Prix in the Netherlands is a frontrunner to be added to the motorsport's calendar from 2020, after senior figures within the group talked up its potential this past weekend.

Dutch interest in F1 has risen again with the emergence of the Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. The Dutch national has been tipped as a future world champion and is often praised for his aggressive driving style.

"We are very interested in racing in Holland," Sean Bratches, the sport's commercial managing director said when asked about a possible return to the Zandvoort circuit that hosted thirty races from 1952 to 1985.

"We are having productive conversations there and I am cautiously optimistic we can do something to surprise and delight fans in that territory and take advantage of the Max factor," he added.

Local media reports have suggested a deal for 2020 could be on the table.

Dutch F1 fans have had to make do with exhibitions and minor motorsport competitions at the Zandvoort Circuit over recent years in order to get their racing fix. Verstappen, along with other Red Bull drivers, attracted more than 110,000 people earlier this year to a demonstration event.

The circuit, located in sand dunes on the Dutch North Sea coast, first hosted a Formula One championship race in 1952 but has been refurbished since 1985, when Austrian Niki Lauda won the last grand prix there.

Owners of the Zandvoort track were invited earlier this month to draw up proposals to take such a race back to the country. Dutch media reported it could cost 20 million euros ($22.8 million) to buy the rights to stage the event and that the total bill could hit 40 million euros.