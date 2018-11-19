We're all living longer.

Advisors commonly tell people to plan on 20 or 30 years in retirement, and an often-mentioned target sum for savings is $1 million.

More than two-thirds of people over age 21 say living that long would actually be a financial hardship, according to a Wells Fargo study on retirement attitudes.

Wells Fargo conducted an online survey in August of 3,563 working as well as retired Americans to find out their views on planning, saving and investing for retirement.

Most workers said they expect to live to age 85, nearly half said they could live longer and a small number (10 percent) said they could hit 95 or even older.

So that's a lot of stress for a lot of people.

But there is one type of person who is not bothered by the prospect of many decades of retirement.

People who plan.