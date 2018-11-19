'Shark Tank': The fight that made Barbara Corcoran call Kevin O'Leary 'too mean'

Dobson has been working on his company for years and was buried in debt with a long list of investors. The situation was bleak. Still, O'Leary offered up a deal, though not quite what Dobson was looking for: $500,000 for a 50 percent stake.

Lori Greiner, who is the host of her own popular show on QVC, offered to do the selling if O'Leary put up the money.

"That's something we can deal with later," O'Leary told Greiner.

Dobson asked O'Leary why he didn't want to include Greiner in the offer.

"I might, but she's not putting up any money right now, so I'm not worried about it..." O'Leary said. "Evan, if you want to do a deal with Lori, do a deal with Lori, she has no money for this deal. What do you want to do?"

Dobson accepted O'Leary's offer. O'Leary eagerly got up to shake his hand, but Dobson kept talking: "But don't lose her number," Dobson said, referring to Greiner.

O'Leary sat back down. "She has no money," O'Leary said. "I know her number, I can call her anytime I want or if I need her."

Dobson kept pushing for Greiner, asking if she had anything to add. The move pushed O'Leary over the edge.

"That's it Evan, I'm out," O'Leary said, rescinding his offer.

"Get out of there. I'm gone. I'm an investor. I had the 500 [thousand dollars]. It was in your hand, and you're talking to her? You're out of here. See ya, buddy. Goodbye, take the broom."

Corcoran watched from her seat grimly and put her head in her hands, exasperated, as Dobson dejectedly left the Tank.

"That was too tough, I'm sorry," Corcoran told O'Leary.

"Are you out of your mind?" O'Leary responded.

"That was too tough for that man..." Corcoran said again. "Too mean."

"Oh I'm too mean?" O'Leary said, as the sharks shouted over each other.

"Oh golly, I feel terrible," he said sarcastically.