US stocks set for slightly higher open amid conflicting signals over global trade tensions

U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower Monday morning but still indicating a higher start to the trading day for the major U.S. indexes.

At around 04:45 a.m. ET, Dow futures were 10 points lower, indicating a slightly upbeat start to the session. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were marginally lower Monday morning but also pointing to a positive open.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, after President Donald Trump said Friday that he may not impose further tariffs on Chinese goods.

His comments followed reports the Asian giant had sent a list of measures that it could be prepared to take to resolve trade tensions. It fueled speculation that the world's two largest economies could be on the brink of finding common ground, with Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping set to meet on the sidelines of a G-20 summit in Argentina later this month.

However, tensions between the U.S. and China were on display at an APEC meeting in Papua New Guinea over the weekend, as world leaders were unable to agree on a communique for the first time ever.

Vice President Mike Pence said in a speech Sunday that there would be no end to U.S. charges on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods unless Beijing changed its ways.

On the data front, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) was expected to publish its survey for November at around 10:00 a.m. ET.

In corporate news, JD.com and Xiaomi were among the major companies scheduled to report their latest figures before the opening bell. Intuit, L Brands and Pure Storage were expected to release their latest quarterly earnings after market close on Monday.