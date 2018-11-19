Suzy Welch: How to re-enter the workforce after a personal crisis

"Connor's career dilemma is so common because life happens," says Welch. "Coming back from a personal crisis is hard. It takes twice as much effort as a regular job search."

To address the resume gap that hiring managers will undoubtedly ask about, Welch says McGlynn needs "a well-crafted, authentic story with the right level of detail, which assures employers he's ready, willing and able to work." She says McGlynn will need to focus on the things he learned during those years and explain how he can be a great asset to a company.

"The way you frame it," she says, "is the most important thing."

The good news, Welch says, is that McGlynn has a lot to offer already, and he attended coding school while unemployed. "I 100 percent recommend doing something structured like that to give your life an organizing principle and momentum," she emphasizes.

One thing McGlynn is in desperate need of, however, is a confidence boost. Welch suggests that he rebuild his sense of self by going on multiple job interviews, just for the practice. "Start putting yourself out there again," she tells him. "You've got to, okay? It's all part of this process of 'Connor 2.0.'"

McGlynn says Welch's words of wisdom not only helped calm his nerves, but also "forced me to do things to make myself more prepared." Welch even set him up with an interview with a music startup she works with — and he landed the job.

He says she not only helped him get back on track, but motivated him to take the next step in his career journey. "It's just crazy exciting," he tells Welch.

