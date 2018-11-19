VISIT CNBC.COM

Suzy Welch: How to re-enter the workforce after a personal crisis

On CNBC Make It's makeover series "Fix My Career," bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch gives her no-nonsense advice to professionals who find themselves in the midst of a career crisis.

In the third episode, Welch sits down with 31-year-old Connor McGlynn. He started a music blog in college and co-founded the record label Small Plates at 23. But after a few years of working in the music industry, McGlynn entered a rough personal and professional period. He was growing weary of writing about music, and his once successful company was crumbling. He was also going through a bad breakup and dealing with depression.

After being out of the workforce for about two years, McGlynn felt ready to re-enter the job market and turned to Welch for advice on how to make himself marketable again.

"Connor's career dilemma is so common because life happens," says Welch. "Coming back from a personal crisis is hard. It takes twice as much effort as a regular job search."

To address the resume gap that hiring managers will undoubtedly ask about, Welch says McGlynn needs "a well-crafted, authentic story with the right level of detail, which assures employers he's ready, willing and able to work." She says McGlynn will need to focus on the things he learned during those years and explain how he can be a great asset to a company.

"The way you frame it," she says, "is the most important thing."

The good news, Welch says, is that McGlynn has a lot to offer already, and he attended coding school while unemployed. "I 100 percent recommend doing something structured like that to give your life an organizing principle and momentum," she emphasizes.

One thing McGlynn is in desperate need of, however, is a confidence boost. Welch suggests that he rebuild his sense of self by going on multiple job interviews, just for the practice. "Start putting yourself out there again," she tells him. "You've got to, okay? It's all part of this process of 'Connor 2.0.'"

McGlynn says Welch's words of wisdom not only helped calm his nerves, but also "forced me to do things to make myself more prepared." Welch even set him up with an interview with a music startup she works with — and he landed the job.

He says she not only helped him get back on track, but motivated him to take the next step in his career journey. "It's just crazy exciting," he tells Welch.

Suzy Welch is the co-founder of the Jack Welch Management Institute and a noted business journalist, TV commentator and public speaker. Think you need Suzy to fix your career? Email her at gettowork@cnbc.com.

Video by Nate Skid and Beatriz Bajuelos Castillo

