Facebook shares are getting crushed — Here’s what three experts say investors should know 1 Hour Ago | 05:08

Technology stocks were hit hard on Monday, with some of the biggest U.S. companies leading losses across the sector.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 3 percent as it continued a 6-week slide. The index was led lower by Facebook, Apple, and Nvidia.

Facebook's stock hit its lowest level since February 2017 on Monday. Facebook is one pace to finish its third straight month in the red, which would be its longest monthly losing streak ever.