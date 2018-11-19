US Treasury yields move higher as investors await economic data, auctions

At around 05:45 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 3.0847 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.3435 percent.

Market focus is largely attuned to Sino-U.S. trade developments, amid conflicting signals over the prospects of thawing tensions between Washington and Beijing.

President Donald Trump said Friday that he may not impose further tariffs on Chinese goods, after the Asian giant reportedly sent a list of measures it could be prepared to take to resolve the ongoing trade dispute.

However, tensions between the U.S. and China were clearly evident at an APEC meeting in Papua New Guinea over the weekend, as world leaders were unable to agree on a communique for the first time ever.

On the data front, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) was expected to publish its survey for November at around 10:00 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $42 billion in 13-week bills and $36 billion in 26-week bills on Monday.