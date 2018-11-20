Airbnb pulls Israeli West Bank settlement listings from its platform

Airbnb said it will remove property listings in Israeli West Bank settlements from its platform.

Announcing the decision Monday, the company said it had "wrestled with the issue and … struggled to come up with the right approach."

"In the past, we made clear that we would operate in this area as allowed by law," Airbnb said in a statement. "We did this because we believe that people-to-people travel has considerable value and we want to help bring people together in as many places as possible around the world."

The settlements in the West Bank are considered illegal by most world powers, although Israel disputes this. Palestinians see the settlements as obstacles to their goal of establishing an independent state.

According to Airbnb, there are around 200 properties in the occupied West Bank listed on its platform. After a considerable evaluation process, the firm made the decision to remove those listings.

"We know that people will disagree with this decision and appreciate their perspective," Airbnb said. "This is a controversial issue. There are many strong views as it relates to lands that have been the subject of historic and intense disputes between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank.

"Airbnb has deep respect for those views. Our hope is that someday sooner rather than later, a framework is put in place where the entire global community is aligned so there will be a resolution to this historic conflict and a clear path forward for everybody to follow."