Amazon bids for Disney's 22 regional sports networks, including YES Network, sources say

Fox, which owns the Yes Network with the New York Yankees, was seen as a front-runner to bid for the nearly two dozen regional networks. They broadcast the games of 44 professional teams from Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League.

Fox itself did not submit a bid in the first round for the networks although there's potential that it will join in the second round, the sources said.

The second round of bids are expected before year-end and due diligence on the bids begins next week. CNBC was unable to learn the amounts of the bids.

