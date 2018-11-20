The Faber Report

Amazon bids for Disney's 22 regional sports networks, including YES Network, sources say

Faber Report: Amazon bids for Disney's 22 Regional Sports Networks
Faber Report: Amazon bids for Disney's 22 Regional Sports Networks   

Amazon is bidding for all of the 22 regional sports TV networks that Disney acquired from 21st Century Fox.

The e-commerce giant's bid includes the New York-based YES Network, sources familiar with the matter told CNBC. An unknown sovereign wealth fund, along with the Yankees, are also bidding for the New York network.

In addition to Amazon, Apollo Global Management, KKR & Co, The Blackstone Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group and TEGNA also made first round bids for the full slate of networks, the sources said.

Yes Network
Yes Network

Fox, which owns the Yes Network with the New York Yankees, was seen as a front-runner to bid for the nearly two dozen regional networks. They broadcast the games of 44 professional teams from Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League.

Fox itself did not submit a bid in the first round for the networks although there's potential that it will join in the second round, the sources said.

The second round of bids are expected before year-end and due diligence on the bids begins next week. CNBC was unable to learn the amounts of the bids.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
TGNA
---
SBGI
---
BX
---
KKR
---
APO
---
AMZN
---
FOXA
---
DIS
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...