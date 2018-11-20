Bitcoin plunges 15% to $4,200, a new low for the year  

Bitcoin is still struggling to find a bottom this week.

The digital currency dropped 15 percent on Tuesday to its lowest level since September 30th of last year, according to data from CoinMarketCap.com. Bitcoin fell as low as $4,200.22, according to data from CoinDesk, bringing its total losses in seven days to roughly 30 percent.

The price plunge came after weeks of rare stability for the world's largest and best-known cryptocurrency. While global markets churned in October, bitcoin traded comfortably in the $6,400 range — a break from volatility earlier this year. Its total losses this year are now more than 65 percent.

Its epic rise started right after Thanksgiving of last year as it began to gain status as a household name. Since then, the cryptocurrency is now down more than 42 percent. Bitcoin first topped $10,000 at the end of November last year and made it to nearly $20,000 a week before Christmas as retail investors poured in and two regulated exchanges prepared to launch futures markets.