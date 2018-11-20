Trading Nation

Facebook, Netflix and Alphabet charts are now in death crosses, which could signal more selling

Facebook, Netflix and Alphabet are now in a death cross. Here’s how to trade them
Facebook, Netflix and Alphabet are now in a death cross. Here’s how to trade them   

This could be the final nail in the coffin for the FANG trade.

Three of the companies within the big-tech quartet have entered into death crosses, with Facebook, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet seeing their 50-day moving averages cross below their 200-day moving averages.

Facebook was first to do so, in September. Netflix and Alphabet shares hit it last week, and Amazon isn't far off. This technical development is often seen as a bearish signal of more pain to come.

"These stocks have been crazy swingers this year," Stacey Gilbert, head of derivative strategy at Susquehanna, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday. "If the market loves you, they were up. If the market hates you, they were certainly down. Just broadly speaking, my one concern I have is that I don't think we've seen the true capitulation moment in the marketplace yet, where basically investors are throwing the baby out with the bath water, where we know that it tends to be a bottoming moment in the market. We haven't seen that yet. I feel like we're getting closer. The one thing I would say about any of these names is we may not actually be at that bottom."

Amazon, however, is one name Gilbert said investors can consider with a long-term investing objective.

The stock is down 26 percent from its all-time high in early September though it's still up 29 percent this year. Susquehanna rates the e-commerce giant positively, and Gilbert is bullish on several aspects of the business, like cloud and advertising.

Some aren't as negative on FANG. The stocks' respective declines and death crosses may indicate they're about to enter into a trading range, said Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer.

"Every major decline starts with a death cross. But the thing is, not every death cross leads to a major decline," he said Monday on "Trading Nation."

Wald said the 10-member, equally weighted NYSE FANG+ Index, which includes other beaten-down names like Alibaba and Nvidia, appears "broken." But he sees limited downside and support coming up at 2,300. The index closed on Monday at 2,376.46.

Within the constituents, he said Amazon appears strongest while Facebook is among the weakest.

Vote
Vote to see results
Total Votes:

Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
GOOGL
---
NFLX
---
FB
---

More From Trading Nation

Videos

Trades to Watch

Trader Bios

About

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

Michael Santoli

Michael Santoli joined CNBC in October 2015 as a Senior Markets Commentator, based at the network's Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.  Santoli brings his extensive markets expertise to CNBC's Business Day programming, with a regular appearance on CNBC's “Closing Bell (M-F, 3PM-5PM ET).   In addition, he contributes to CNBCand CNBC PRO, writing regular articles and creating original digital videos.

Previously, Santoli was a Senior Columnist at Yahoo Finance, where he wrote analysis and commentary on the stock market, corporate news and the economy. He also appeared on Yahoo Finance video programs, where he offered insights on the most important business stories of the day, and was a regular contributor to CNBC and other networks.

Follow Michael Santoli on Twitter @michaelsantoli

Read more

Connect

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...