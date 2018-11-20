Gundlach tells Reuters there was not a 'panic low' in US stocks and they are still too expensive

DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach believes that U.S. equities did not have a "panic low" and that even with the most recent sell-off are still too expensive, according to a Reuters report. The money manager also said investors should avoid investment-grade corporate bonds and focus on preserving their capital.

He told Reuters that he thinks stocks still look "overbought."

Stocks fell to session following Gundlach's comment, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 600 points.

Gundlach's DoubleLine Capital manages more than $120 billion. The investor is sometimes referred to as the "Bond King" but his firm manages equities as well and he often will comment on the stock market.

Early on in the October sell-off, Gundlach said a plunge in global equities would soon spread to U.S. stocks, which it did.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.