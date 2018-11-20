The first thing Oprah Winfrey says each morning is 'thank you' — How to make gratitude a habit 

Build a gratitude habit that you can easily maintain. Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Square and Twitter, has developed a number of routines that help him run two companies at once. This consistency, he explained on Product Hunt, "allows a steady state that enables me to be more effective."

His gratitude routine includes a series of questions that help him connect with a bigger picture. He asks himself: "What truth did I discover?" and "Who did I help?" Finally, he'll ask himself "What am I grateful for?" He said he answers these questions every night before he goes to sleep.

Self-made millionaire Tony Robbins told CNBC Make It that his 10-minute morning routine not only helps him have a more successful day, but also staves off anger or fear that can lead to poor investing or life choices.

"You can't be fearful and grateful simultaneously," Robbins said, "so if you want to conquer those [emotions], maybe it's time to train your nervous system to go into gratitude more naturally."

Robbins said he takes these three steps:

1. He focuses on something very simple that makes him feel grateful, like the wind in his face or a child's smile.

2. He devotes three minutes to prayer. During this time he "sends energy" to his family, coworkers and others.

3. He completes "three to thrive," taking the final three minutes of his routine to identify three results he's committed to achieving.

Taking these few moments each day are key, Robbins said, and manageable for anyone at any age or stage of their career. "If you don't have 10 minutes for your life, then you don't have a life. There's no excuse."