- Apple launched Group FaceTime in iOS 12.1 recently.
- It lets you add up to 32 people to a video chat, as long as they have FaceTime, which means Android users can't join.
- CNBC's Todd Haselton shows you how to use Group FaceTime.
If your family is like mine, chances are you might find yourselves split up over the holidays. Some folks are on one coast and maybe some family members are traveling out of the country. Normally, you might video chat with individual families or people separately, but, now you can Group FaceTime with (almost) everyone at once.
In its latest iOS 12.1 update, Apple included Group FaceTime and the ability for up to 32 people to video chat at the same time on iPhone or iPad. The person who is talking becomes the largest on the screen, but you can still see everyone. There are even fun visual effects you can add to spice up the conversation.
Keep in mind that this only works for devices that support FaceTime, so Android users won't be able to join. But I like FaceTime because it lets you use someone's regular phone number to place a call, so you don't have to worry about them being logged into a service like Skype.
Here's how to use Group FaceTime on your iPhone or iPad.
Double check to make sure you have the most recent version of iOS installed. This is mandatory to make sure you can join group FaceTime calls.
There are lots of ways to start a FaceTime chat. You can do it directly from iMessage, for example. But the easiest way is to:
Don't worry if you forgot to add someone and need to add them once a call has started. To add more people to your current call:
You can also create a group iMessage chat with everyone, and then initiate a FaceTime call that way. This is a good method if you want to make sure everyone is around before you place a call. To start a FaceTime video call from a group chat:
You can make the video chat a little more fun by adding filters or stickers to your video. Here's how: