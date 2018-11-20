If your family is like mine, chances are you might find yourselves split up over the holidays. Some folks are on one coast and maybe some family members are traveling out of the country. Normally, you might video chat with individual families or people separately, but, now you can Group FaceTime with (almost) everyone at once.

In its latest iOS 12.1 update, Apple included Group FaceTime and the ability for up to 32 people to video chat at the same time on iPhone or iPad. The person who is talking becomes the largest on the screen, but you can still see everyone. There are even fun visual effects you can add to spice up the conversation.

Keep in mind that this only works for devices that support FaceTime, so Android users won't be able to join. But I like FaceTime because it lets you use someone's regular phone number to place a call, so you don't have to worry about them being logged into a service like Skype.

Here's how to use Group FaceTime on your iPhone or iPad.