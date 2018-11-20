With the midterm elections out of the way, special counsel Robert Mueller's ostensibly dormant probe of Russian election interference appears to be heating up again.

That means Jerome Corsi, 72, an author and right-wing conspiracy theorist with connections to President Donald Trump's former advisor Roger Stone and Infowars host Alex Jones, could well be in the cross hairs. Corsi has said he believes he'll soon be indicted in the probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

While Corsi isn't a household name, he has been a mainstay on the political fringe for years, his influence at times extending into the mainstream of American politics. He was one of the main players in smear campaigns against 2004 Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry and former President Barack Obama. Corsi pushed the "birther" conspiracy theory that falsely alleged Obama was not born in America. Trump himself embraced the birther narrative as he built his political career.

Corsi's profile is almost certain to grow if what he says about Mueller's investigation targeting him comes to fruition. Here's what you need to know about him: