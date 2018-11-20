Morgan Stanley launches new advisory technology platform

Morgan Stanley is ramping up its fight to distinguish its wealth management business in one key area: technology.

The firm on Monday launched WealthDesk, a new platform for its army of 15,000-plus financial advisors.

The idea of the platform is that it will provide financial advisors with one dashboard where they can go for all of their financial planning, advice and implementation tasks.

The effort is part of a broader technology strategy at the firm. Morgan Stanley has rolled out a tool named Next Best Action, which uses artificial intelligence to help advisors better target their communications to clients. The firm is also teamed up with BlackRock to deliver its risk analytics platform Aladdin to its advisor force.

The new platform will serve as one place where financial advisors can access all of those tools. That means that advisors will no longer have to move in and out of applications.

"We are intentionally spending more money than a lot of other firms have," an executive at the firm said. "We've said from the very beginning we think the future of wealth is a combination of people [and] advisors, paired with the best in class technology."