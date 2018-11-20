Technology makes it easier to overspend, and it's stressing people out, particularly during the holiday season.

Nearly 1 in 4 people said they typically go into debt because of overspending during the season, according to Credit Karma, which surveyed 1,041 adults in October.

You know what's to blame for overspending?

Sales. Even people who have a budget are tempted to spend more when they see a good sale in the post-Thanksgiving shopping frenzy, according to Credit Karma.

You know what else is to blame?