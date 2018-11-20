Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Foot Locker, Autodesk and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Autodesk rose over 9 percent during the extended session Tuesday. The software design company reported earnings of 29 cents a share, slightly above analysts' expectations of 27 cents a share. Autodesk reported $661 million in revenue, versus an estimate of $640 million.

Foot Locker shares surged over 12 percent after the company reported earnings of 95 cents a share, about 3 cents more than analysts expected. The shoe retailer narrowly beat revenue expectations, reporting $1.86 billion. Analysts had expected $1.85 billion. Same-store sales for the company are up 2.9 percent versus 1.6 percent estimated by Refinitiv.

BJ's Wholesale shares rose over 6 percent after hours. The company reported earnings of 39 cents a share, beating analysts' expectations of 34 cents a share. The wholesale retailer also beat revenue expectations, reporting $3.22 billion in revenue. Analysts had expected $3.17 billion.

Gap shares went down 1 percent despite narrowly beating earnings expectations. The retailer reported earnings of 69 cents a share versus an estimate of 68 cents a share. Gap reported $4.09 billion in revenue, beating predictions of $4.00 billion. Gap's same-store sales were flat, missing Refinitiv analysts' estimates of 1.1 percent.