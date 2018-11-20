"I chose Richard Branson because he's actually Sir Richard Branson," Carson explains. "He's been knighted by the Queen of England. He also owns 400 companies [there are over 60 Virgin companies]. He owns an island, he owns spaceships."

"And we had a connection; he told me I reminded him of himself when he first started his business."

Indeed, Branson tells CNBC Make It he did see a bit of himself in Carson.

"Carson's enthusiasm and passion for his business was what first caught my attention on 'Shark Tank,'" Branson says. "It was wonderful to see someone create a business from wanting to make people's lives better — and at such a young age!

"It reminded me so much of how I got my start as an entrepreneur," Branson tells CNBC Make It. "It's been delightful to watch Carson build his business and his personal brand."

Carson's episode aired on the Season 9 premiere of "Shark Tank" in October 2017, when Carson was 12. To celebrate, he had a watch party at Wahoo's Fish Tacos (founder of Wahoo's, Wing Lam, is a business advisor to Carson, and Wahoo's is a partner of Locker Board).

"I remember right when [the episode] was turning on, all these people were like 'Oh my gosh it's on, it's on!' And all the [restaurant] workers were trying to watch it too ... were telling everybody to be quiet ... it was just so crazy," he says.

Carson also remembers watching the number of people on his website jump from five to 1,500 in a matter of seconds, thanks to the show. Orders rolled in one after another, making Carson "pretty dang happy."