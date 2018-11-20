Branson's investment in Locker Board enabled Carson to bring on a skateboard manufacturer, PS Stix. Now the decks are made from 100 percent recycled wood from "blemish" boards, or boards that typically would be thrown away because of mistakes in the artwork. The manufacturer reshapes the blemished decks, sands out the blemishes and then applies Locker Board's artwork.
Locker Board currently offers four different skateboards: a 24-inch designed for the skate park for $128, a 17-inch designed for tricks for $98 and two different 17-inch boards designed for cruising, each for $116.
Sustainability is important to Carson, so he donates $1 for each skateboard sold toOcean Unite, Branson's conservation nonprofit.
"I could have just gone to China or something and made a cheap, plastic skateboard, you know? But that's not my mission statement," Carson says. "My mission statement is to create cool, new sustainable products that inspire others to shred hard, dream hard and work hard. So I just want to keep it sustainable, and sustainable is better in the long run."
Since the show aired, Locker Board has grown over 300 percent, according to the company. The boards are now sold on its website, Amazon and at a few local retailers. Locker Board now has two patents and four trademarks and is projecting $100,000 in total revenue by the end of this year.
Along with Branson, Carson's also collaborating with Nike on a project. Though Carson can't reveal what it is just yet, he says he talks to Noah Murphy-Reinhertz, the head of sustainable innovation at Nike, once a week. In fact, he now considers him a mentor. For example, the pair recently discussed how Carson can make Streetubez sustainable by using recycled parachutes instead of tarps.
Of course, Carson's skate to the top hasn't been completely smooth.
"During those four years when I was kind of building my companies, I had to face through some hard stuff," Carson says. Jealous kids "ganged up on me at school, adults sent me nasty e-mails, competitors threatened me and my family, and random people on social media ripped me apart. All because I was doing something different," he remembers.
"But then I kind of realized to never give up."