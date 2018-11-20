These charts show which stores depend the most on holiday sales 

For many retailers, the weeks leading up to the holidays are the most important time of year.

In 2017, consumers spent a whopping $687.87 billion during the months of November and December on everything from apparel and jewelry to toys and books, according to the National Retail Federation. This year, the trade group expects sales to increase as much as 4.8 percent to about $720.89 billion.

But all this spending doesn't fall evenly across all retailers. For some product categories, holiday sales make up a greater share of their total business, which means more is at stake for them at this time of year.

Take Gamestop, for example. The video game and collectible retailer made nearly 38 percent of its sales last year during its fourth quarter.

Footwear retailer DSW, on the other hand, earned 25 percent of its sales during the same period last year, meaning it was much less dependent on a stellar holiday quarter. In fact, DSW's sales were evenly spread across all four quarters.

Here's how other retailers compared last year: