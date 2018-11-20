US Treasury yields move lower as investors await economic data, auctions

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 3.3048 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 3.0464 percent.

It comes after sharp losses on Wall Street in the previous session, with technology firms tumbling amid concerns about softening demand.

In addition to the drop in U.S. stocks, a weakening U.S. dollar did little to alleviate souring market sentiment.

Weaker-than-anticipated economic data on Monday sapped confidence from the greenback, while oil prices fell yet again despite expectations of supply cuts from OPEC early next month.

On Tuesday morning, the U.S. dollar was little changed from the previous session, trading at 96.346 against a basket of major currencies.

On the data front, investors will be watching for U.S. Housing Starts and Philly Fed non-manufacturing figures at around 8:30 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $50 billion in four-week bills and $30 billion in eight-week bills on Tuesday.