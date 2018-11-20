Tech

Tech shares are selling off in Asia after getting slammed on Wall Street

  • Overnight on Wall Street, each of the five "FAANG" stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet — closed in a bear market on Monday.
  • Shares of Apple suppliers in Asia were largely lower during Tuesday trade, after the tech giant's stocks dropped overnight on the back of a Wall Street Journal report that Apple had slashed orders for its new iPhone models.

Tech shares in Asia tumbled on Tuesday, following a sharp overnight sell-off in stocks such as Facebook, Apple and Amazon on Wall Street.

Shares of Apple suppliers in Asia were largely lower during Tuesday trade, after the tech giant's stocks dropped overnight on the back of a Wall Street Journal report that Apple had slashed orders for its new iPhone models.

In Taiwan, contract manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision, better known as Foxconn, fell by more than 3 percent while iPhone assembler Pegatron declined 1.71 percent.

Over in Japan, shares of electronic parts maker TDK slipped by 1.81 percent while component supplier Murata Manufacturing declined by 3.62 percent in afternoon trade.

FAANG shares enter bear market

On Wall Street, the so-called FAANG stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabetall closed in bear market territory on Monday. Those stocks had already fallen steadily over the last 6 weeks as the companies delivered disappointing earnings and mixed forecasts.

Wall Street defines a bear market as a fall of 20 percent or more from a stock's 52-week high.

Tech rout

In Japan, shares of conglomerate Softbank declined by 4.77 percent while Nintendo dropped 5.02 percent.

South Korea's Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix also fell on the back of a report from the Financial Times that Chinese authorities have alleged "massive evidence" of antitrust violations by the two chipmakers and Micron Technology. The report also said China would deepen its investigation into the three companies, which are the largest memory-chip manufacturers in the world.

In Tuesday afternoon trade, Samsung's stock declined by 2.18 percent while SK Hynix saw losses of 3.58 percent.

In Hong Kong, shares of Chinese tech behemoth Tencent fell 3.16 percent by the end of the morning session. Electronics maker Xiaomi, on the other hand, saw its stock gain 4.71 percent after the company reported that it had swung to a net profit in the third quarter.

— CNBC's Michael Sheetz and Reuters contributed to this report.

