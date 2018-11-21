Personal Finance

10 U.S. cities where the cost of living is skyrocketing

  • It’s gotten harder for many people to afford basic necessities, says GOBankingRates.
  • The personal finance site examined the cost of living throughout the U.S. over the past few years to see how much it has increased. Then, it surveyed Americans to find out how much they’re spending on necessities.

Things look pretty good. The economy is strong, and unemployment is low.

Yet in some locales, people are finding it tougher to afford the basics, according to GOBankingRates.

The personal finance site surveyed 5,000 people online in August and found that the cost of living in the U.S. has shot up by 14 percent in just the past three years, based on data from the Consumer Price Index.

If that doesn't sound like much, consider that if you paid $2.69 for a dozen eggs, a 14 percent increase would mean you now pay $3.07.

The numbers are worse if you look at bigger-ticket items, such as rent. The median rent in the U.S. was $981 in 2016, according to the Department of Numbers. That rate of increase would now mean writing a check for $1,118.

Stressful Moments
nimis69 | E+ | Getty Images

The survey uses the 50-30-20 budgeting rule: 50 percent of income for necessities, 30 percent for non-essentials and 20 percent toward savings. In most cities, the income needed to live comfortably is higher than the median household income.

Where people feel squeezed financially

Renters in these 13 states are spending more than 50 percent of their income on necessities.

People live comfortably in these states

If you live in a state where it's difficult to afford the cost of living and save for the future, you might want to consider moving. GOBankingRates found 13 states where respondents spend much less than 50 percent of their monthly income on necessities.

In some cities, GOBankingRates found prices for the basics have gone up by more than $17,000 in one year. That's 35 percent.

Prices are soaring in these 10 cities:

1. Colorado Springs, Colorado

The income needed to live comfortably in 2017 was $49,415, according to GOBankingRates. This jumped to $67,011 this year, which is 36 percent higher.

2. Austin, Texas

Last year, you'd need $54,631 for all the basics. This year, $73,163 would cover it; that's a 34 percent increase.

3. Columbus, Ohio

The income needed to live comfortably in 2017 was $44,852, which jumped to $58,973 in 2018. That's an increase of 31 percent.

4. Fresno, California

The income needed to live comfortably in 2017 was $44,648. This jumped to $58,616 this year, which is 31 percent higher.

5. Arlington, Texas

The income needed to live comfortably in 2017 was $46,420. This jumped to $60,592 this year, which is 31 percent higher.

The salaries you need to live comfortably in America's biggest cities
6. Fort Worth, Texas

The income needed to live comfortably in 2017 was $53,026. This jumped to $68,636 this year, which is 29 percent higher.

7. Virginia Beach, Virginia

In 2017, $52,649 was needed to live comfortably. This year's estimated $67,568 represents a 28 percent increase in costs.

8. Sacramento, California

The income needed to live comfortably was $56,786 last year. A 27 percent increase means you'd now need $72,079.

9. Wichita, Kansas

The income needed to live comfortably in 2017 was $43,644. This jumped to $$55,345 in 2018, which is 27 percent higher.

10. San Antonio, Texas

An income of $46,154 likely met your needs for a comfortable life in 2017. Now, a 27 percent increase this year means you'd need $58,504.

