10 U.S. cities where the cost of living is skyrocketing

Things look pretty good. The economy is strong, and unemployment is low.

Yet in some locales, people are finding it tougher to afford the basics, according to GOBankingRates.

The personal finance site surveyed 5,000 people online in August and found that the cost of living in the U.S. has shot up by 14 percent in just the past three years, based on data from the Consumer Price Index.

If that doesn't sound like much, consider that if you paid $2.69 for a dozen eggs, a 14 percent increase would mean you now pay $3.07.

The numbers are worse if you look at bigger-ticket items, such as rent. The median rent in the U.S. was $981 in 2016, according to the Department of Numbers. That rate of increase would now mean writing a check for $1,118.