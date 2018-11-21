VISIT CNBC.COM

Retailers will add 650,000 workers this holiday season—Apple, Best Buy and 13 other retailers hiring seasonal workers right now

Tim Cook with Apple employees
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Tim Cook with Apple employees

If you're looking to make some extra cash this winter, then now is the perfect time to apply for a part-time or seasonal job.

With a record number of job openings in the economy today, many retailers have announced plans to hire more seasonal workers this year than in the past. According to the National Retail Federation, retail companies are expected to add 650,000 new workers this holiday season, up from 582,500 last year.

Jobs site Glassdoor used hiring data from its platform to compile a list of exciting companies that are looking to fill some of its seasonal roles ASAP. Take a look below to see what 15 companies you should apply to in order to earn some extra money this holiday.

Crate & Barrel

 A sign advertises a Black Friday sale at the Crate & Barrel store in the Shops at Chestnut Hill in Newton, MA on Nov. 22, 2017.
Boston Globe | Getty Images
 A sign advertises a Black Friday sale at the Crate & Barrel store in the Shops at Chestnut Hill in Newton, MA on Nov. 22, 2017.

Hiring locations: Naperville, IL; Cranbury, NJ; San Francisco, CA; Chicago, IL; Seattle, WA; Richmond, VA

Available positions: Seasonal Sales Associate, Seasonal Stock Associate, Seasonal Merchandise Handler, Assistant Store Manager, Seasonal Merchandise Handler Equipment Operator

Burlington Stores

Burlington Coat Factory store
John Greim | Getty Images
Burlington Coat Factory store

Hiring locations: Burlington, NJ; Woodland, CA; Saint Louis Park, MN; Newport News, VA; Portsmouth, NH; Sugar Land, TX

Available positions: Chain Planner, Seasonal Receiving Associate, Overnight Seasonal Receiving Associate, Retail Sales Associate, Cashier Associate, Assistant Store Manager

Old Navy

An employee hands a customer a shopping bag at an Old Navy Inc. store in San Francisco.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
An employee hands a customer a shopping bag at an Old Navy Inc. store in San Francisco.

Hiring locations: Colma, CA; San Francisco, CA; Hicksville, NY; Vienna, WV; Springfield, MO; Linden, NJ; Howell, MI; Las Vegas, NV

Available positions: Seasonal Brand Associate, Associate Manager, Inventory Management Read Program, Assistant Merchandiser

Nordstrom

Pedestrians walk past a Nordstrom Inc. store.
Ben Nelms | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Pedestrians walk past a Nordstrom Inc. store.

Hiring locations: Culver City, CA; Short Hills, NJ; Seattle WA; Charlotte, NC; White Plains, NY; Farmington, CT; Tigard, OR; Naples, FL

Available positions: Seasonal & Regular Retail Sales, Seasonal Alterations and Tailor Shop Apprentice, Seasonal Cleaning, Seasonal Product Display Specialist, Seasonal Sample Coordinator

Whole Foods Market

Vehicles drive through the parking lot outside a Whole Foods Market Inc. location in Willowbrook, Illinois.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Vehicles drive through the parking lot outside a Whole Foods Market Inc. location in Willowbrook, Illinois.

Hiring locations: Arlington, MA; Austin, TX; Monterey, CA: Westport, CT; Indianapolis, IN; Chicago, IL; Houston, TX; Portland, OR

Available positions: Seasonal Floral Team Member, Part-Time Grocery Team Member, Seasonal Bar/Restaurant Team Member, Seasonal Produce Team Member

Macy's

A Macy's employee helps a customer at a Macy's store in Chicago. Macy's is expected to hire more workers this holiday season.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A Macy's employee helps a customer at a Macy's store in Chicago. Macy's is expected to hire more workers this holiday season.

Hiring locations: Springdale, OH; Corte Madera, CA; Littleton, CO; Secaucus, NJ; Kapolei, HI; Olympia, WA; Greensburg, PA

Available positions: Seasonal Retail Merchandising Lead, Seasonal Support, Seasonal Backstage Sales Team Member, Seasonal Retail Customer Service

Apple

Apple employees in San Francisco.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Apple employees in San Francisco.

Hiring locations: Portland, OR; Berkeley, CA; Austin, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Lancaster, PA

Available positions: Senior Designer, Financial Analyst, Retail Finanace-WW Sales Forecast Manager

Best Buy

A shopper makes a purchase at a Best Buy store in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Eddie Seal | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A shopper makes a purchase at a Best Buy store in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Hiring locations: Nichols, NY; Piscataway, NJ; Dinuba, CA; Wheaton, MD; Alexandria, VA; Culver City, CA; Miami Beach, FL

Available positions: Inventory/Merchandise Specialist, Sales Consultant, Home Theater Install Apprentice, Customer Experience Specialist (Seasonal)

Lowe's

An employee loads a mirror onto a truck outside a Lowe's store in Burbank, California.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
An employee loads a mirror onto a truck outside a Lowe's store in Burbank, California.

Hiring locations: Chandler, AZ; Tampa, FL; Milwaukee, OR; Redding, CA; Gilroy, CA; Sparks, NV; Las Vegas, NV

Available positions: Seasonal Cashier, Seasonal Store Employee, Seasonal Paint, Hardware Store Seasonal Employee, Appliances Store Seasonal Employee

Columbia Sportswear

A Columbia Sportswear store front
Stephen Ehlers | Getty Images
A Columbia Sportswear store front

Hiring locations: New York, NY; Oshkosh, WI; Henderson, KY; Sunrise, FL; Schaumburg, IL; Milpitas, CA

Available positions: Part Time Seasonal Sales Associate, Seasonal Sales Associate

Ulta Beauty

An ULTA Beauty store in West Hills, California.
Frazer Harrison | CNBC
An ULTA Beauty store in West Hills, California.

Hiring locations: Chambersburg, PA; San Diego, CA; Detroit, MI; Bolingbrook, IL; Dalton, GA

Available positions: Material Handler, Retail Sales Manager, Guest Coordinator, Beauty Advisor, Merchandise and Service Coordinator

Pier1

A pedestrian walks past a Pier 1 Imports Inc. store in New York.
Craig Varga | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A pedestrian walks past a Pier 1 Imports Inc. store in New York.

Hiring locations: Fort Meyers, FL; Mansfield, TX; Dupont, WA; Bellevue, WA; Denton, TX; Kansas City, MO

Available positions: Store Manager, Sales Associate, Fulfillment Center Worker, Warehouse Worker

Target

Joanely Carrero restocks shelves at a Target store, where a week ago she became a full time employee after being hired initially as a seasonal worker on January 5, 2011 in Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Joanely Carrero restocks shelves at a Target store, where a week ago she became a full time employee after being hired initially as a seasonal worker on January 5, 2011 in Miami, Florida.

Hiring locations: Staten Island, NY; Clark, NJ; Suffolk, VA; Alpharetta, GA; Newton,NC; Madison, AL

Available positions: Team Member, Apparel & Accessories Team Member, Beauty Team Member, Electronics Team Member, Food & Beverage Team Member

Godiva

Valentine's Day balloons in front of a Godiva store in Stanford Shopping Center on February 13, 2018, Palo Alto, California.
NurPhoto | Getty Images
Valentine's Day balloons in front of a Godiva store in Stanford Shopping Center on February 13, 2018, Palo Alto, California.

Hiring locations: Stamford, CT; New York, NY; Arlington, VA; Spring Ridge, PA

Available positions: Part-time Sales Associate, Customer Care Representative, Business Gifting Professional

H&M

Shoppers are seen outside H&M store on London's Oxford Street.
SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images
Shoppers are seen outside H&M store on London's Oxford Street.

Hiring locations: San Diego, CA; Burlington, NJ; New York, NY

Available positions: Sales Advisor, Visual Merchandiser, Department Supervisor, Store Manager, Visual Keyholder

