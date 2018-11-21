The most popular Thanksgiving side dishes and desserts in every state

While most Americans make turkey for their Thanksgiving feast, the rest of what they eat varies, often by geography.
General Mills analyzed data from the top Thanksgiving-related search terms on Pillsbury.com and BettyCrocker.com from Nov. 1 to Nov. 23, 2017 and broke out the results by state.
Here's are the most popular side dishes and desserts by state, according to General Mills:
Alabama: sweet potato pie
Alaska: monkey bread
Arizona: turkey
Arkansas: coconut cream pie
California: peach cobbler
Colorado: banana bread
Connecticut: chili
Delaware: apple pie
Florida: sweet potato casserole
Georgia: macaroni and cheese
Hawaii: crescent rolls
Idaho: cinnamon rolls
Illinois: turkey stuffing
Indiana: corn casserole
Iowa: scalloped corn
Kansas: cherry pie
Kentucky: salmon patties
Louisiana: pecan pie
Maine: apple crisp
Maryland: mashed potatoes
Massachusetts: blueberry pie
Michigan: stuffing
Minnesota: egg bake
Mississippi: ham
Missouri: Cake Mix Cookies
Montana: Impossible Pies
Nebraska: Pumpkin Bars
Nevada: coffee cake
New Hampshire: chocolate cream pie
New Jersey: sausage stuffing
New Mexico: cherry pie
New York: cinnamon French toast bake
North Carolina: cake
North Dakota: pumpkin pie
Ohio: peanut butter cookies
Oklahoma: cornbread dressing
Oregon: cranberry sauce
Pennsylvania: bread stuffing
Rhode Island: butternut squash
South Carolina: chocolate cake
South Dakota: green bean casserole
Tennessee: sausage balls
Texas: broccoli rice and cheese casserole
Utah: candied yams
Vermont: dumplings
Virginia: corn pudding
Washington: biscuits
West Virginia: pumpkin roll
Wisconsin: pumpkin cheesecake
Wyoming: sweet rolls
