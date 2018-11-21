The most popular Thanksgiving side dishes and desserts in every state

While most Americans make turkey for their Thanksgiving feast, the rest of what they eat varies, often by geography.

General Mills analyzed data from the top Thanksgiving-related search terms on Pillsbury.com and BettyCrocker.com from Nov. 1 to Nov. 23, 2017 and broke out the results by state.

Here's are the most popular side dishes and desserts by state, according to General Mills:

Alabama: sweet potato pie

Alaska: monkey bread

Arizona: turkey

Arkansas: coconut cream pie

California: peach cobbler

Colorado: banana bread

Connecticut: chili

Delaware: apple pie

Florida: sweet potato casserole

Georgia: macaroni and cheese

Hawaii: crescent rolls

Idaho: cinnamon rolls

Illinois: turkey stuffing

Indiana: corn casserole

Iowa: scalloped corn

Kansas: cherry pie

Kentucky: salmon patties

Louisiana: pecan pie

Maine: apple crisp

Maryland: mashed potatoes

Massachusetts: blueberry pie

Michigan: stuffing

Minnesota: egg bake

Mississippi: ham

Missouri: Cake Mix Cookies

Montana: Impossible Pies

Nebraska: Pumpkin Bars

Nevada: coffee cake

New Hampshire: chocolate cream pie

New Jersey: sausage stuffing

New Mexico: cherry pie

New York: cinnamon French toast bake

North Carolina: cake

North Dakota: pumpkin pie

Ohio: peanut butter cookies

Oklahoma: cornbread dressing

Oregon: cranberry sauce

Pennsylvania: bread stuffing

Rhode Island: butternut squash

South Carolina: chocolate cake

South Dakota: green bean casserole

Tennessee: sausage balls

Texas: broccoli rice and cheese casserole

Utah: candied yams

Vermont: dumplings

Virginia: corn pudding

Washington: biscuits

West Virginia: pumpkin roll

Wisconsin: pumpkin cheesecake

Wyoming: sweet rolls

