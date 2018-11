Thanksgiving is synonymous with turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie. And while Americans will spend an average of $334 to host an average of 11 dinner guests, according to a LendingTree survey, some will spend much, much more.

In 2017, CNBC Make It tried what was then the country's most expensive Thanksgiving dinner at Old Homestead Steakhouse in Manhattan, New York (here's what we thought). But that dinner only cost $76,000.

This year, Old Homestead is offering a $150,000 feast for the holiday.