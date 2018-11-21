Doctors realize that our patients will spend 99 percent of their time outside of our office. Yet most of the data we use to make decisions about their care is collected irregularly in clinics or hospitals.

In my view, understanding the status of a patient's day-to-day health outside of the clinic is key to having a holistic assessment of well-being and therefore delivering better care.

We've seen a lot of wearable devices emerge in the past decade. And the most recent crop of them are attempting to bridge this data gap by sharing medical information with physicians that goes beyond steps and calories. One example is AliveCor, which can record a medical-grade electrocardiogram (EKG) from a patient's smartphone to help detect abnormal heart rhythms. These medical technologies are aiming to get a better sense of people's health outside of the 0.1 percent of the patient's life spent in our office.

But so far, we don't have an equivalent technology for the human gut.

I see a big opportunity to apply these innovations in areas where patients feel a lot of stigma -- and bowel habits is a big one. It's also arguably among the most impactful and actionable data.

Patients of all ages and socioeconomic classes experience gastrointestinal symptoms, and we are well aware of the diet's impact on our overall health. Yet, aside from a few recently-available technologies to analyze the gut's micro-biome, there are few -- if any -- devices to continuously monitor and share information on our gut health.

The obvious solution is an upgrade to the toilet, which has not been significantly improved upon for hundreds of years.

Lots of companies have tried to create a health-tracking toilet, but most have failed to deliver on their goals because they offer gimmicky monitoring or lack evidence that their data can accurately track health outcomes. Toilet manufacturing giants Toto and Matsushita made a step in the right direction when they released WiFi-connected toilets that measure body mass index, biochemical makeup (sugar, protein), flow rate, and temperature of urine. Inui Health (formerly known as Scanadu) announced FDA approval for its smartphone-connected urine analysis which can detect bladder infections, pre- and gestational diabetes, and kidney disease, all in the comfort of one's home.

None of these have been incorporated into a single toilet, leaving a wide open opportunity for entrepreneurs.