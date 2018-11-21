Amid sell-off, top analysts are getting bullish these 5 defensive stocks including Merck

If you thought you were in for a calm Thanksgiving week, you'd be wrong. The sell-off is continuing again, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index down another 1.7 percent on Tuesday. Even Alphabet is now posting a loss on a year-to-date basis.

With tech stocks looking like an increasingly risky bet, analysts have been getting more bullish on some key defensive names. These are stocks from sectors like utilities, healthcare and consumer goods.

Here we use TipRanks' Trending Stocks tool to pinpoint the best-rated defensive stocks right now. All five stocks covered below have received only buy ratings from top analysts in the last three months.

TipRanks tracks and ranks analysts based on their average return and success rate, which means it's possible to zone in on ratings from analysts who consistently outperform the market.

Let's take a closer look now at these five defensive stock picks from top analysts now: