116 million people plan to shop this Black Friday, but REI will be closed—here's why

There are things more important than buying/selling tents - like going outside and actually using them! #OptOutside https://t.co/zgyOiVjxyz

"We're asking [employees] to take someone they love who might not get outside as much with them," writes REI CEO Jerry Stritzke in a blog post. "If we're honest, these are stressful times, and we hope it will help bring people closer together." Stritzke says he will spend the day with his daughter and son-in-law in Michigan.

In addition to giving their employees the day off to enjoy nature, REI also has pledged to give $1 million towards to the Nature for Health initiative at University of Washington, one intended to study how being outside impacts physical and mental health.

"We all have the anecdotes of how we feel better after spending time outside, but we wanted to move toward some empirical evidence around the physical, emotional and societal benefits of being outside," REI chief customer officer Ben Steele tells Fast Company.

"The university is going to develop that work, publish it through our online storytelling portal The Co-Op Journal, and in doing so, we want to look at what a potential prescription for time outdoors looks like, as part of the solution for anxiety, depression or PTSD."