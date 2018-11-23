Asia Markets

Australian stocks lower amid fresh uncertainties on Brexit and US-China relations

  • Stocks in Australia traded cautiously Friday morning as investors remained wary about uncertainties around the U.K.'s negotiations to leave the European Union as well as heightened tensions between the United States and China.
  • A text outlining the future relationship between the European Union and the U.K. was leaked on Thursday.
  • The U.S. government is attempting to sway companies that sell wireless and internet services in allied countries to stay away from telecommunications equipment from China's Huawei Technologies, according to the Wall Street Journal which cited people familiar with the situation.

Stocks in Australia traded cautiously Friday morning as investors remained wary about uncertainties around the U.K.'s negotiations to leave the European Union as well as heightened tensions between the United States and China.

The benchmark ASX 200 was down 0.2 percent, with the heavily weighted financial sector down 0.26 percent and the materials subindex off by 0.49 percent.

Shares of major mining stocks were down: Rio Tinto fell 0.83 percent, Fortescue was off 1.13 percent and BHP declined 0.82 percent.

Australian energy names were mostly lower, with Santos shares off by 0.87 percent, Woodside Petroleum down 0.13 percent and Beach Energy lower by 1.29 percent.

Oil prices fell on Thursday after U.S. inventories rose to their highest level since December, sparking fresh concerns about a global supply glut. But trading was thin because of the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

Global benchmark Brent fell 96 cents to $62.52 a barrel while U.S. crude declined 78 cents to $53.85.

Japan's markets are closed today for a public holiday.

Symbol
Name
Price
  
Change
%Change
NIKKEI
---
HSI
---
ASX 200
---
SHANGHAI
---
KOSPI
---
CNBC 100
---

Fresh Brexit uncertainties

A text outlining the future relationship between the European Union and the U.K. was leaked on Thursday.

The draft text is now being pored over by representatives of the EU's 27 remaining members. If an agreement can be found, the heads of state will sign off on the document Sunday.

One key statement within the text is the declaration that both parties have "a trading relationship on goods that is as close as possible."

"As observers looked at this 26 page statement of intent document it still raised as many questions as answers, with grave doubts that it would get support in the Commons," David de Garis, a director and senior economist at the National Australia Bank, said in a morning note.

"It didn't seem to be a document that was going to get the support of the Tory Brexiteers nor the pro-Europe Tories," he said.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has lashed out at British Prime Minister Theresa May's deal, calling it the "worst of all worlds."

US takes aim at China's Huawei

The U.S. government is attempting to sway companies that sell wireless and internet services in allied countries to stay away from telecommunications equipment from China's Huawei Technologies, according to the Wall Street Journal which cited people familiar with the situation.

The Journal reported that U.S. officials have informed their government counterparts and telecom executives in allied countries where Huawei equipment is already in wide use, about what they see as cybersecurity risks.

Earlier this year, U.S. intelligence chiefs cautioned Americans from buying smartphones made by Huawei because they could be spied on by the Chinese government.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.712.

The Japanese yen, widely seen as a safe-haven currency, was at 112.95 against the dollar, after strengthening from lows around the 113 handle yesterday. The Australian dollar traded at $0.7251 after touching lows around $0.724 in the previous session.

— Reuters, CNBC's Arjun Kharpal and David Reid contributed to this report.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
BRENT
---
OIL
---
STO
---
WPL
---
BPT
---
BHP
---
AUD/USD
---
FMG
---
USD/JPY
---
RIO
---
USD INDEX
---
ASX 200
---
HSI
---
KOSPI
---
ASX 200
---
SHANGHAI
---