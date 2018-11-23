Australian stocks lower amid fresh uncertainties on Brexit and US-China relations

Stocks in Australia traded cautiously Friday morning as investors remained wary about uncertainties around the U.K.'s negotiations to leave the European Union as well as heightened tensions between the United States and China.

The benchmark ASX 200 was down 0.2 percent, with the heavily weighted financial sector down 0.26 percent and the materials subindex off by 0.49 percent.

Shares of major mining stocks were down: Rio Tinto fell 0.83 percent, Fortescue was off 1.13 percent and BHP declined 0.82 percent.

Australian energy names were mostly lower, with Santos shares off by 0.87 percent, Woodside Petroleum down 0.13 percent and Beach Energy lower by 1.29 percent.

Oil prices fell on Thursday after U.S. inventories rose to their highest level since December, sparking fresh concerns about a global supply glut. But trading was thin because of the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

Global benchmark Brent fell 96 cents to $62.52 a barrel while U.S. crude declined 78 cents to $53.85.

Japan's markets are closed today for a public holiday.