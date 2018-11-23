Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for Las Vegas travel 

2019 is right around the corner. If you're planning a trip to Vegas in the new year, there are currently plenty of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on everything from hotels to entertainment. Exclusions may apply, so be sure to read the fine print. And whatever you do, don't gamble away the money you'll be saving.
Hotels
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Now through Nov. 26, book one night and get another night free. This deal is valid for travel from Dec. 10, 2018 through Feb. 28, 2019.
The Venetian Las Vegas: Those who book now through Nov. 30, 2018 can receive up to 25 percent off rates, a free view upgrade and $50 in cocktail credits. The deal is valid for travel dates now through March 31, 2019.
Palms Casino Resort: Those who book now through Nov. 27, 2018 can receive up to 20 percent off nightly rates for rooms starting at $79 and a waived resort fee. The deal is valid for travel dates now through Aug. 30, 2019.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas: Book with the Hard Rock now through Nov. 25 for rooms starting at $40 per night with code HRBF18P. The deal is valid for travel taken between Nov. 26, 2018 and March 31, 2019. On Cyber Monday (Nov. 26) through Nov. 29, the hotel will also offer special pricing with code HRCM18P. This Cyber Monday deal is valid for travel dates from Nov. 30, 2018 through March 31, 2019.
The Golden Nugget: Now through Nov. 26, the Golden Nugget is offering up to 35 percent off rooms (for certain stays between Sundays and Thursdays), a $20 resort credit and other special bonuses for online booking. The deal is valid for travel dates now through Dec. 29, 2018.
Trump Hotels: Now through Nov. 27, the brand is offering 30 percent off select suites with promo code PROCMO. The deal is valid for travel dates now through March 31, 2019.
SLS Las Vegas: Now through Nov. 26, the SLS is offering discounted accommodations, a waived resort fee and other value-added perks. The deal is valid for travel dates through March 31, 2019.
Entertainment
ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace: Now through Dec. 2, this show is offering $20 off reserved level seating for performances through Feb. 10, 2019. Guests must purchase tickets with this link.
OPIUM at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Now through Dec. 2, this show is offering $20 off certain reserved seats for performances through Feb. 10, 2019. Guests must purchase tickets using this link.
M Resort Spa Casino: The Spa Mio is offering guests $20 off for every $100 gift card that they purchase. This offer is valid for redemption after Dec. 1, 2018 and cards must be purchased on Nov. 23, 2018.
Veranda at Four Seasons Las Vegas: Guests can score 50 percent off dinner (excluding alcohol) for the month of December provided the reservation is made on Nov. 23, 2018. This offer is not valid for reservations made for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or New Year's Eve.
Brooklyn Bowl: The venue is offering two-for-one ticket deals on a number of select upcoming shows with promo code CYBER18 for tickets purchased Nov. 26, 2018.
