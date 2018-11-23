Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for Las Vegas travel 

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Now through Nov. 26, book one night and get another night free. This deal is valid for travel from Dec. 10, 2018 through Feb. 28, 2019.

The Venetian Las Vegas: Those who book now through Nov. 30, 2018 can receive up to 25 percent off rates, a free view upgrade and $50 in cocktail credits. The deal is valid for travel dates now through March 31, 2019.

Palms Casino Resort: Those who book now through Nov. 27, 2018 can receive up to 20 percent off nightly rates for rooms starting at $79 and a waived resort fee. The deal is valid for travel dates now through Aug. 30, 2019.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas: Book with the Hard Rock now through Nov. 25 for rooms starting at $40 per night with code HRBF18P. The deal is valid for travel taken between Nov. 26, 2018 and March 31, 2019. On Cyber Monday (Nov. 26) through Nov. 29, the hotel will also offer special pricing with code HRCM18P. This Cyber Monday deal is valid for travel dates from Nov. 30, 2018 through March 31, 2019.

The Golden Nugget: Now through Nov. 26, the Golden Nugget is offering up to 35 percent off rooms (for certain stays between Sundays and Thursdays), a $20 resort credit and other special bonuses for online booking. The deal is valid for travel dates now through Dec. 29, 2018.

Trump Hotels: Now through Nov. 27, the brand is offering 30 percent off select suites with promo code PROCMO. The deal is valid for travel dates now through March 31, 2019.

SLS Las Vegas: Now through Nov. 26, the SLS is offering discounted accommodations, a waived resort fee and other value-added perks. The deal is valid for travel dates through March 31, 2019.