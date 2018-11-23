J Crew website experiences glitches on Black Friday

J. Crew on Friday acknowledged issues with its website on one of the most important shopping days of the year.

Customers on Twitter complained they were unable to load items to their shopping cart or were having issues signing in. The sales and high shopping volumes that occur on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, are often a test for a retailers technology.

Amazon earlier this year had issues on its shopping holiday, Amazon Prime Day. Macy's had a credit card glitch last year on Black Friday.

Technological issues aren't the only disruption facing the retailer. The company announced last week its Chief Executive Officer, James Brett, is leaving the company, effective immediately. The sudden departure leaves the preppy retailer without a CEO this holiday season.

J. Crew has been looking to regain its footing after years for being criticized for losing touch with its core customer. Brett had taken the helm from retail icon Mickey Drexler, who remains chairman of the J.Crew board.

Black Friday for other retailers, though, seemingly got off to a better start.

Sales online Thanksgiving Day totaled $3.7 billion, up 28 percent from a year ago, Adobe Analytics said in a report. That makes Thursday the fastest-growing day for e-commerce sales in history, added the firm, which tracks transactions from 80 of the top 100 internet retailers. Thursday was also the first day in 2018 to see $1 billion in sales from smartphones, according to Adobe, with shoppers spending 8 percent more online on Thursday compared with a year ago.

Kohl's says it had a record day of sales online this Thanksgiving, having kicked off many of its Black Friday deals on its website at midnight that morning.

J. Crew did not immediately respond to a request for comment.