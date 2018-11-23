Beijing-based robotics company Geek+ completed a $150 million Series B round from backers including Warburg Pincus, Volcanics Venture and Vertex Ventures. The company develops artificial intelligence and robotics technology for supply chain and warehouse applications.

Agora.io, announced $70 million in Series C financing, led by Coatue Management and with participation from SIG, Morningside and Shunwei Capital. The start-up has raised $125 million to date. Agora offers a platform for developers to embed real-time voice, video and interactive live broadcasting into a website or mobile app.

AEye, a maker of laser sensing systems for autonomous driving applications, closed $40 million in Series B funding, led by Taiwania Capital. Kleiner Perkins, Intel Capital and Airbus Ventures also participated in the round.

Bain Capital led a $32 million Series C round in Wonolo, an on-demand staffing platform for businesses. Sequoia Capital and others also participated in the round, which brings total funding for Wonolo to $60 million.