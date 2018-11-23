US Treasury yields move higher as investors await economic data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 3.0609 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.3113 percent.

U.S. bond markets resume trading after market participants observed the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. However, Friday's session is scheduled to be abbreviated with fixed-income trading set to end at 2 p.m. ET.

On the data front, investors are likely to closely monitor a flash reading of Markit Services PMI data for November at around 9:45 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury has no major auctions scheduled on Friday. In oil markets, crude futures slumped to their lowest level since late 2017 amid concerns over an emerging crude supply overhang and a darkening global economic outlook.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at around $61.95 Friday morning, down nearly 1 percent, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $53.22, over 2.5 percent lower.