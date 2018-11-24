A technical glitch that allowed viewers to watch an epic match between golf greats Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson for free will result in refunds for many of those who paid for the event, Comcast announced.

The media giant issued a statement saying it will return the $19.95 fee, after an initial problem prevented some people from watching the event on Friday, which Mickelson won in sudden death. Ultimately, everyone was allowed to view it for free.

"Comcast will proactively issue a $19.99 credit to any Xfinity TV customer who purchased 'The Match' pay-per-view event," Comcast in a statement to media outlets. "We hope Turner and Bleacher Report will do the same given that the event was made available by them for free on The Bleacher Report website."

Some viewers who logged on to the event could not access it, and received error messages after purchasing.

After attempts to resolve the issue failed, Turner, which distributed the match, took down the paywall. As a result, anyone could view the feed from around 3 pm.

CNBC has reached out to Turner and Bleacher Report for comment, which did not immediately respond.

Cox Communications and Charter Spectrum told USA Today that they will provide refunds.