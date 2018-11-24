The CEO of Guggenheim Partners and his business associates are pledging more than $20 billion of their personal wealth to backstop insurers associated with the firm should they experience financial troubles, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The highly unusual arrangement, detailed by The Journal in a published report on Saturday, comes six years after regulators questioned an arrangement under which the insurers contributed money that allowed Mark Walter and a group of co-investors to buy the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012, for what was a record-breaking $2.15 billion.

What makes the situation even more interesting is that Walter's associates included Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson and Guggenheim's ex-president Todd Boehly, the publication reported. Both men have ownership stakes in the Dodgers.

In what S&P Global Ratings senior analyst Deep Banerjee told The WSJ was "an unusual concept," the group is using a vehicle called Safe Harbor to provide the funds. The Journal could find no insurance filings referencing Safe Harbor.