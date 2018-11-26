Most people barely know what their Amazon Echo can do -- impress your family with these tricks

I have a few tips and tricks to help you get started with a new Amazon Echo, in case you bought one during Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

The Echo can do a lot right out of the box, like tell you the weather or sports scores. But you can also use your Echo to call people, order things on Amazon and more.

Before we get started, make sure you have the Amazon Alexa app for iPhone or Android. You'll be using that app to take advantage of some of the tricks in this guide.

Here are a few tips and tricks to get you going.