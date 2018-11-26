Asia Markets

Stocks in Australia fall in early trade; oil prices attempt to stage a recovery

  • Stocks in Australia traded lower Monday morning as energy and mining stocks declined after oil prices fell to their lowest levels in more than a year last week.
  • Oil prices remained weak on Monday morning after they plunged to their lowest levels in more than a year on Friday.
  • European Union leaders gave their official endorsement of U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal on Sunday during a gathering in Brussels.

Stocks in Australia traded lower Monday morning as energy and mining stocks declined after oil prices fell to their lowest levels in more than a year last week.

The benchmark ASX 200 fell 0.68 percent in early trade, with the energy subindex down 1.89 percent and the materials sector off by 2.02 percent.

Shares of Santos fell 3.04 percent, Oil Search declined 2.21 percent and Woodside Petroleum was off by 2.02 percent. Major miners also declined in early trade: Shares of Rio Tinto fell 2.62 percent while Fortescue Metals Group declined 1.75 percent. BHP Billiton also dropped 3.14 percent.

Metal prices also fell on Friday amid concerns over weaker demand from China.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a lower open for Japan's Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,555 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,580. The index last closed at 21,646.55.

Oil prices remain feeble after Friday loss

Oil prices plunged to their lowest levels in more than a year on Friday, deepening a rapid seven-week-sell-off that has plunged crude futures deep into a bear market amid growing worries of an oversupply.

U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended Friday's session down $4.21, or 7.7 percent, at $50.42. WTI hit its weakest price since mid-October 2017 on Friday.

International benchmark Brent crude dropped $3.66, or 5.9 percent, to $58.94 by 1:34 p.m. ET. The contract hit its lowest level since late October 2017.

Friday's declines further ramp up the pressure on OPEC ahead of a much-anticipated meeting between the influential oil cartel and its allies in Vienna on Dec. 6, when they are expected to announce that output will be curtailed.

Oil prices remained weak Monday morning during Asian hours. U.S. crude futures gained 0.06 percent at $50.45 per barrel while Brent was up 0.54 percent at $59.12 per barrel.

EU leaders back Brexit deal

European Union leaders gave their official endorsement of U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal on Sunday during a gathering in Brussels.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker reiterated his sadness at the U.K.'s departure, telling reporters in the Belgian capital that it was a "tragedy." But he backed May's plan and said it was the best deal possible for Britain.

But the EU's acceptance of the deal has enraged some pro-Brexit politicians in the U.K. who believe that May is making too many concessions to the EU. May faces a tough challenge next month when she needs to gain Parliamentary approval for the deal in Westminster. The vote — likely to be on December 11 — is crucial for May to move forward with Brexit and failure could lead to her being toppled as leader or even the U.K. crashing out of the EU without a deal.

The British pound traded at $1.2813 on Monday morning.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.945 after rallying from the 96.43 handle in the previous session.

The Japanese yen was at 112.91 against the dollar after strengthening from levels around 113 last Friday. The Australian dollar traded at $0.7232 after declining from the $0.725 handle in the previous session.

— CNBC's Matt Clinch, Sam Meredith and Tom DiChristopher contributed to this report.

