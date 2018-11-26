Stocks in Australia fall in early trade; oil prices attempt to stage a recovery

Stocks in Australia traded lower Monday morning as energy and mining stocks declined after oil prices fell to their lowest levels in more than a year last week.

The benchmark ASX 200 fell 0.68 percent in early trade, with the energy subindex down 1.89 percent and the materials sector off by 2.02 percent.

Shares of Santos fell 3.04 percent, Oil Search declined 2.21 percent and Woodside Petroleum was off by 2.02 percent. Major miners also declined in early trade: Shares of Rio Tinto fell 2.62 percent while Fortescue Metals Group declined 1.75 percent. BHP Billiton also dropped 3.14 percent.

Metal prices also fell on Friday amid concerns over weaker demand from China.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a lower open for Japan's Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,555 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,580. The index last closed at 21,646.55.