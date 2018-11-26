Cramer Remix: Most money managers haven't seen a bear market like this one   

Most Wall Street professionals haven't experienced a bear market of this particular nature, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday as stocks recovered from their Thanksgiving-week declines.

"The simple fact is, these days, most money managers can only remember the systemic risk kind of bear market, like the one we had from 2007 to 2009," the "Mad Money" host said, referring to the multi-year breakdown spurred by the financial crisis.

"They haven't seen a Fed-induced-slowdown bear market like this one," he continued. "They haven't seen an end-of-cycle bear market where stocks just keep going down and down and down until the sellers finally exhaust themselves like this one, or because the macro factors finally turn around."

This kind of bear market has led to dramatic declines in high-quality stocks like Nvidia and Goldman Sachs, which is owned by Cramer's charitable trust, the longtime stock guru noted.

The macro factors that could save stocks, he said, would be a fresh trade deal between the U.S. and China, which some anticipate could come this week when President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping cross paths at the G-20 summit, or a pause in the Fed's interest rate hike schedule.

"Until then, I don't know," Cramer said. "Get used to the pain."