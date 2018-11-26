U.S. stock futures were higher this morning following huge losses for the major averages. The Dow's Friday close was its lowest since July 3, with the S&P 500 posting its lowest close since May 3. The Nasdaq is down 5 percent for the month. (CNBC)



* Where to put your money in 2019 — it's not US stocks, according to Morgan Stanley (CNBC)

Oil prices clawed back some losses this morning from a nearly 8-percent plunge the previous session. International Brent failed to hold above $60 per barrel amid generally weak financial markets. (Reuters)



* Trump's quest to drive down oil prices turns the screws on American drillers (CNBC)

Retail stocks such as Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), Macy's (M), Target (TGT) and others are on watch as shopping results from the holiday weekend — including Black Friday — roll in. Cyber Monday begins today. (CNBC)

There are no economic reports due today, although there will be plenty data this week. GDP, home prices, new home sales, personal income and consumer spending are among the reports that will be out over the course of the week. (CNBC)