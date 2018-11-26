Morning Brief

Dow set for sharp rise | Cyber Monday begins | Campbell Soup near deal with Third Point

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning following huge losses for the major averages. The Dow's Friday close was its lowest since July 3, with the S&P 500 posting its lowest close since May 3. The Nasdaq is down 5 percent for the month. (CNBC)

* Where to put your money in 2019 — it's not US stocks, according to Morgan Stanley (CNBC)

Oil prices clawed back some losses this morning from a nearly 8-percent plunge the previous session. International Brent failed to hold above $60 per barrel amid generally weak financial markets. (Reuters)

* Trump's quest to drive down oil prices turns the screws on American drillers (CNBC)

Retail stocks such as Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), Macy's (M), Target (TGT) and others are on watch as shopping results from the holiday weekend — including Black Friday — roll in. Cyber Monday begins today. (CNBC)

There are no economic reports due today, although there will be plenty data this week. GDP, home prices, new home sales, personal income and consumer spending are among the reports that will be out over the course of the week. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

U.S. Border Patrol agents fired tear gas into Mexico to repel Central American migrants approaching the border this weekend and shut down the country's biggest border for hours. President Donald Trump has threatened to close the border. (Reuters)

Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, blaming him for the appointment of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, according to the Wall Street Journal. Trump denied the report.

European Union leaders approved a treaty outlining divorce terms with the U.K. It leaves Prime Minister Theresa May with a tough task of selling the deal to skeptical lawmakers in parliament. (WSJ)

More than 1,000 flights were canceled as a snowstorm hit the U.S. Midwest late last night, snarling post-Thanksgiving travel on one of the busiest days of the year. More than 900 flights were grounded from Chicago's major airports. (CNBC)

Fire officials said the deadliest wildfire in California history that destroyed the mountain town of Paradise and killed at least 85 people has been fully contained. Several people are still unaccounted for. (Reuters)

In an interview with Axios on HBO, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said the company was close to death earlier this year as it worked through a production ramp for the Model 3. He said the company was "bleeding money like crazy."

* Bill Gates: It would be tragic if U.S. doesn't lead in innovation for cutting emissions (Axios)

Internal Facebook (FB) documents have been seized by the British parliament in an aggressive move that will likely set the tone for a high-stakes hearing due to take place this week. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

General Motors (GM) is planning a major announcement today, according to Canadian union officials quoted by Reuters. The announcement could involve a shutdown of a major assembly plant in Ontario, according to the union.

Campbell Soup (CPB) is near a deal with activist investor Third Point, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to CNBC. The proposed deal would add two Third Point nominees to the board of directors, although the source said a deal has not been finalized and may not be consummated. Third Point has been trying to put five of its nominees on the food maker's board.

Logitech (LOGI) has ended talks to acquire Bluetooth equipment maker Plantronics (PLT). Reuters had earlier reported that Logitech, which makes mice, keyboards and other peripheral devices, was in negotiations with Plantronics, and the two companies confirmed that talks did take place but did not conclude successfully.

AT&T (T), Comcast (CMCSA), Charter Communications (CHTR) and Dish Network (DISH) are among the cable and satellite providers who will give refunds to those who paid $19.99 to watch Friday's golf match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. That comes after a technical glitch with AT&T's live streaming service prompted AT&T to offer the match for free — causing complaints from customers of other companies who had paid to see the match.

American Eagle (AEO) was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Deutsche Bank, although the analyst's price target remains unchanged at $24 per share. Deutsche Bank cited valuation for the upgrade in the apparel retailer's shares.

Intuit (INTU) was upgraded to "outperform" from "sector perform" at RBC Capital Markets, which points to positive results from a consumer tax survey it conducted. Intuit is the publisher of the best-selling TurboTax software program.

PayPal's (PYPL) Venmo unit was hit by a wave of payment fraud earlier this year, according to the Wall Street Journal. The paper said the incidents accelerated losses at Venmo and prompted it to shut down some user features.

WATERCOOLER

Harry Potter spin-off series "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" is leading the international box office for the second weekend in a row, grossing nearly $440 million. It is tracking roughly on par with the previous film. (Deadline)

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
BA
---
AMZN
---
SNAP
---
GOOGL
---
TLRY
---
K
---
HD
---
AAPL
---